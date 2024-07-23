Skip to content
Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea amid claims of drone attacks

by Martin Fornusek and Dmytro Basmat July 23, 2024 9:00 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Yalta, Crimea, on June 18, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia claims its forces downed 21 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Black Sea overnight on July 23, while local Telegram channels reported explosions on the peninsula.

Residents reported hearing sounds of explosions in the community of Dzhankoi, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote.

Traffic was also reportedly halted on the Kerch Bridge connecting mainland Russia with occupied Crimea, Astra reported.

Earlier in the night, occupation authorities claimed that 15 Ukrainian drones were downed over the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said later in the morning that as many as 21 drones were shot down over the occupied peninsula and the sea.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The occupied peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes, forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and beef up air defenses.

Russia begins dismantling Ukrainian Orthodox church in occupied Crimea
Former Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov said, citing Metropolitan Klyment of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Diocese in Crimea, that it was the last remaining OCU church in the occupied peninsula.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
