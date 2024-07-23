Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea amid claims of drone attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia claims its forces downed 21 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Black Sea overnight on July 23, while local Telegram channels reported explosions on the peninsula.

Residents reported hearing sounds of explosions in the community of Dzhankoi, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote.

Traffic was also reportedly halted on the Kerch Bridge connecting mainland Russia with occupied Crimea, Astra reported.

Earlier in the night, occupation authorities claimed that 15 Ukrainian drones were downed over the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said later in the morning that as many as 21 drones were shot down over the occupied peninsula and the sea.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The occupied peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes, forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and beef up air defenses.