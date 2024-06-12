Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Budanov: Russia places S-500 air defense systems in occupied Crimea

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 1:25 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in Kyiv on Sept. 5, 2023. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces have installed their latest S-500 air defense system in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on June 12.

"The Russian air defense system is being strengthened," Budanov said. "This is quite obvious and understandable. The newest elements of the S-500 have appeared. In principle, this will be their experimental application, but they have already appeared there [in Crimea]."

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Ukraine's military had destroyed two radars of the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems in several areas of occupied Crimea.

This was the second attack attack on Russia's air defenses in Crimea in a week. Ukraine reportedly hit one S-400 anti-aircraft missile unit near Dzhankoi, and two more S-300 anti-aircraft missile units were attacked near occupied Chornomorske and Yevpatoria overnight on June 10.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the S-500 is designed to intercept short- to medium-range threats. The system can reportedly defend against ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:52 PM

US sanctions pro-Russian Moldovan governor.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, for her ties to pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor, the U.S. Treasury announced on June 12.
