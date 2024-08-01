Explosions reported across occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Residents reported hearing multiple explosions across occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 2, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Residents in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Yevpatoria heard explosions around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to local media reports.

According to Crimean Wind, local residents reported an alleged strike on a shipyard used to repair ships for Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the bay of Sevastopol, but the reports are still being clarified.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol claimed that air defenses are operational over the city. He later added that occupied Crimea was under threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Photos of falling debris and small fires could be seen in Sevastopol, with reports of power lines damaged. Razvozhayev claimed that the falling debris was a result of downed missiles and drones.

Russian state-run TASS news agency later reported that air defenses had shot down at least four aerial targets throughout the attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot not verify the claims, and Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has regularly launched attacks on occupied Crimea. Overnight on July 26, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed it had hit Russia's Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea.