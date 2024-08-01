Ukraine war latest: Pokrovsk is Russia's main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Aug. 1:

Pokrovsk became Russia's main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says

Russia suffers big losses but has 'minor gains' on eastern front, Syrskyi says

Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports

Defense Ministry to purchase Ukrainian-made unmanned ground vehicles

Russian shelling kills mother, daughter in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

After Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French media on July 30.

Ukraine's military acknowledged an increasingly difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction as battlefield monitoring sites indicate steady progress of Russian troops westward.

"Today, they (Russian forces) are concentrating the largest number of personnel, the largest number of weapons and KAB bombs, everything they have, in the Pokrovsk direction," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Russia shifted its focus to the east after its failure to take Kharkiv, a major city in Ukraine's northeast.

Russia launched the offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast back in May. The push eventually ran out of steam as Ukrainian forces halted Moscow's advance.

The offensive tied down some of Kyiv's troops, however, stretching Ukraine's defenses thin. Russia continued to seize new villages in Donetsk Oblast and push toward Chasiv Yar as the battles in Kharkiv Oblast were ongoing.

Zelensky added that Russian forces also plan to advance in other directions in the east, such as Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, or Sloviansk, but at the moment, Pokrovsk remains the main focus.

Russia suffers big losses but has 'minor gains' on eastern front, Syrskyi says

Russia is suffering heavy losses but has "minor gains" in some places in Ukraine's east, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 1.

Russian troops continue to concentrate their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, deploying the most experienced assault units, Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.

Russia is trying to break through the defenses in the direction of Zhelanne, Novohrodivka, and Pokrovsk, which has become its main target, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fighting is ongoing in the Kupiansk sector, as well as near the canal on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi said.

Russian troops suffered losses near the village of Hlyboke and the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, failing to advance, he added.

The situation in the Siversk sector in Donetsk Oblast was described by the commander as "difficult," as Russia is using artillery and conducting assaults but not achieving success.

"During active hostilities, the tactical positions of the troops can change several times during the day. As of now, there have been no significant changes," Syrskyi said in his Telegram post.

The units of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are also conducting counter-sabotage activities to intercept Russian sabotage groups in the Toretsk sector, which has become another hotspot in recent weeks.

Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports

The first batch of F-16 fighter jets Ukraine received encompassed six planes provided by the Netherlands, The Times reported on July 31, citing an undisclosed source.

A year after the launch of the fighter jet coalition, Kyiv finally received "a small number" of its first U.S.-made fourth-generation jets, Bloomberg reported earlier the same day.

Although Ukraine is yet to comment on the reports, their delivery was seemingly confirmed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on X.

"F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," the minister said.

Speaking on national television, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak refused to confirm the claim, saying it is inappropriate to divulge sensitive information during wartime.

This is only the first batch Ukraine is expected to receive this year, with Danish planes soon to follow, The Times wrote.

This contradicts earlier statements by former Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who said in June that Denmark should be first to deliver its aircraft, followed by the Netherlands.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Kyiv was promised at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium, with the first 20 reportedly scheduled to arrive by the end of 2024.

It is unclear how many of these planes will be operational as some may be cannibalized for parts. Ukraine said it needs 128 F-16s to counter Russian airpower effectively.

The number of trained pilots represents another potential bottleneck. According to some media reports, only 20 Ukrainian aviators are expected to complete their training by the end of the year with the help of allied countries, while 40 would be needed to operate the full squadron of 20 planes.

Defense Ministry to purchase Ukrainian-made unmanned ground vehicles

Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has signed an agreement with a domestic manufacturer to purchase ground-based kamikaze drones, the Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 1.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare. For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind enemy lines.

"(Ground-based kamikaze drones) are an important component of our defense strategy, as they can effectively perform tasks to defeat the enemy," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

According to the ministry, the DPA also signed an agreement for the supply of ammunition. The name of the manufacturer has not been disclosed.

"In total, during this visit, we signed agreements worth more than Hr 3.7 billion ($90 million)," said Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the agency.

Kyiv has the production capacity to produce more than 3 million drones a year, but requires financing from foreign partners, Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

In the first half of 2024, Ukrainian soldiers received six times more drones than last year, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi said in July.

Russian shelling kills mother, daughter in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.

The 72-year-old woman was killed on her birthday, Lysak added.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.