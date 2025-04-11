The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia asks US to lift sanctions on its largest airline

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 1:01 PM 2 min read
An Aeroflot-Russian International Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B stands with other jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has asked the United States to lift sanctions on its state airline Aeroflot, but Washington has not yet responded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 11, according to state-run media TASS.

Lavrov linked the potential resumption of direct air service between the U.S. and Russia to Washington's decision on Aeroflot, which remains under heavy sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The foreign minister said the proposal was first raised over a month ago during talks in Riyadh and reiterated during the latest meeting in Istanbul on April 10.

"The Americans have taken it up, so far we have not seen any reciprocal step," he said. "But we will work on it because this is a return to normality."

Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, has been banned from U.S. and EU airspace and cut off from critical aviation supplies since 2022. The company has faced mounting operational challenges as sanctions limit access to spare parts, maintenance, and insurance.

U.S. and Russian officials met in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations on April 10, but the topic of war in Ukraine was reportedly not on the agenda. It was the second such meeting since February and part of a broader dialogue that also included rounds of ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly ruled out lifting sanctions before a peace deal is reached, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said limited relief could be on the table as part of an eventual agreement.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused, delaying the peace process.

Trump’s envoy Witkoff to meet Putin on April 11, Axios reports
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, traveled to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11, Axios reported, citing its source and FlightRadar data.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
8:56 PM

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.