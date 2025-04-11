Russia asks US to lift sanctions on its largest airline

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has asked the United States to lift sanctions on its state airline Aeroflot, but Washington has not yet responded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 11, according to state-run media TASS.

Lavrov linked the potential resumption of direct air service between the U.S. and Russia to Washington's decision on Aeroflot, which remains under heavy sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The foreign minister said the proposal was first raised over a month ago during talks in Riyadh and reiterated during the latest meeting in Istanbul on April 10.

"The Americans have taken it up, so far we have not seen any reciprocal step," he said. "But we will work on it because this is a return to normality."

Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, has been banned from U.S. and EU airspace and cut off from critical aviation supplies since 2022. The company has faced mounting operational challenges as sanctions limit access to spare parts, maintenance, and insurance.

U.S. and Russian officials met in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations on April 10, but the topic of war in Ukraine was reportedly not on the agenda. It was the second such meeting since February and part of a broader dialogue that also included rounds of ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly ruled out lifting sanctions before a peace deal is reached, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said limited relief could be on the table as part of an eventual agreement.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused, delaying the peace process.