US-Russia talks in Istanbul were 'constructive,' State Department says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 10, 2025 6:29 PM 2 min read
The Russian and U.S. flags. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department described the April 10 talks between Washington and Moscow in Istanbul as having a "constructive approach," according to an official statement.

The closed-door consultations lasted approximately six hours.

Officials from both delegations agreed to continue discussions on ensuring stable banking services for diplomatic missions and exchanged notes on the matter. A follow-up meeting is planned.

The U.S. also reiterated its long-standing concern over Russia's ban on employing local staff for its embassy in Moscow, calling it "the key impediment to maintaining stable and sustainable staffing levels."

On the same day, the two countries carried out a prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi.

Russia released Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national who had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason after donating $51.80 to the Ukrainian American nonprofit Razom for Ukraine. Moscow accused her of indirectly financing Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In return, Washington reportedly freed Artur Petrov, a German-Russian dual citizen who was detained in Cyprus in 2023 at the U.S.'s request. Petrov was accused of exporting sensitive American microelectronics.

The talks in Istanbul follow previous meetings on embassy operations held on Feb. 27 and separate rounds of peace discussions in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who assumed office earlier this year, has drawn praise from Moscow for his efforts to restore bilateral relations despite Russia's war against Ukraine..

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

