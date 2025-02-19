Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions, US sanctions, Marco Rubio, Europe, European allies, Business
Edit post

US promises Europe to maintain sanctions against Russia at least until Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 19, 2025 2:25 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz attend a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor, and with the Russian president's foreign policy advisor and the Russian Foreign Minister at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on Feb. 18, 2025.(Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured European allies that the U.S. would maintain sanctions against Moscow at least until an agreement is reached to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 19, citing its undisclosed sources.

In the nearly three years since the full-scale invasion, the U.S. has implemented several rounds of sanctions on Russia to undermine its efforts to continue its war in Ukraine. Restrictions have been imposed on banks, the gas and oil industries, and the delivery of dual-use goods, among other spheres.

Following talks between the U.S. and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, Rubio suggested that lifting sanctions against Russia would be part of any peace process, saying that "concessions" would have to be made by "all sides" to bring an end to "any conflict."

Rubio added that the EU would "have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well that have been imposed."

According to Bloomberg, Rubio subsequently assured European colleagues in a phone call that the sanctions would not be lifted at least until a settlement could be reached.

The State Department's readout on Rubio's call with European allies does not mention any sanctions but says that the countries "agreed to remain in close contact" as they work to achieve "a durable end to the conflict in Ukraine."

The role of European nations in the negotiations with Russia remains unclear. Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Europe would not be directly involved in the talks but assured that its interests would be considered.

‘You can’t kill your way out of this war’ — Kellogg calls for sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, concessions from Ukraine to end war
U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, attended a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 where he called for the the U.S. to implement additional sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet,” while also calling for concessions from both…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.