US promises Europe to maintain sanctions against Russia at least until Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg reports

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured European allies that the U.S. would maintain sanctions against Moscow at least until an agreement is reached to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 19, citing its undisclosed sources.

In the nearly three years since the full-scale invasion, the U.S. has implemented several rounds of sanctions on Russia to undermine its efforts to continue its war in Ukraine. Restrictions have been imposed on banks, the gas and oil industries, and the delivery of dual-use goods, among other spheres.

Following talks between the U.S. and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, Rubio suggested that lifting sanctions against Russia would be part of any peace process, saying that "concessions" would have to be made by "all sides" to bring an end to "any conflict."

Rubio added that the EU would "have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well that have been imposed."

According to Bloomberg, Rubio subsequently assured European colleagues in a phone call that the sanctions would not be lifted at least until a settlement could be reached.

The State Department's readout on Rubio's call with European allies does not mention any sanctions but says that the countries "agreed to remain in close contact" as they work to achieve "a durable end to the conflict in Ukraine."

The role of European nations in the negotiations with Russia remains unclear. Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Europe would not be directly involved in the talks but assured that its interests would be considered.