Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. and Russian delegations have begun another round of talks regarding the work of embassies at the Russian Consulate in Istanbul on April 10, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported.

The consultations between Washington and Moscow will be held in a closed format and are expected to last "several hours," TASS wrote, citing an unnamed source.