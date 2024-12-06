This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Airlines, Russian Economy, Russia, Business, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions
Russia's Aeroflot airline acquiring old planes to scrap for parts amid sanctions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 6, 2024 2:56 PM 1 min read
Russian Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft as seen on final approach flying and landing on the runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with the terminal and the control tower visible, after arriving from Moscow on Jan. 5, 2022. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to purchase five Boeing 737-800BCF freighters to disassemble  for spare parts, Russian state media outlet Kommersant reported on Dec. 6.

The planes are expected to be transferred to Aeroflot's low-cost subsidiary Pobeda, but converting them from cargo to passenger use under Western sanctions would be "unreasonably expensive," according to Kommersant's sources.

Instead, Aeroflot reportedly intends to remove the aircraft's engines, landing gear, avionics, and other critical components.

Western sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have heavily impacted the Russian aviation industry.

Many airlines have struggled to maintain operations without access to parts and support from Western manufacturers.

Approximately 30 Russian airlines, responsible for 26% of domestic passenger traffic, are at risk of bankruptcy in 2025, Izvestia reported on Nov. 13.

The financial strain stems partly from leasing disputes, with several airlines ceasing lease payments in 2022 following sanctions.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
