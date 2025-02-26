The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, War, NATO, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, US sanctions, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

No sanctions relief for Russia pre-deal and Ukraine 'can forget about' NATO, Trump says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 26, 2025 10:07 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 26 that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO as part of a future peace agreement with Russia and ruled out lifting sanctions on Moscow before a deal is reached.

"You can forget about (NATO membership). That's probably the reason the whole thing started," Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting when asked what concessions Ukraine should make in a settlement.

Trump has repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden for provoking Russia's full-scale invasion by supporting Ukraine's NATO aspirations. Russian propaganda often cites Ukraine's potential alliance membership as a justification for the war.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022. While the alliance declared in 2024 that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," no formal invitation has been extended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called NATO membership the "cheapest" possible security guarantee for Ukraine.

Asked whether sanctions relief for Russia would be part of peace negotiations, Trump said, "No. I want to see if we make a deal (to end Russia's war against Ukraine) first."

Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting banks, energy exports, and dual-use goods.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously indicated that sanctions relief could be part of negotiations but insisted the U.S. would maintain restrictions at least until an agreement is reached.

Trump's comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to visit Washington on Feb. 28 to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.