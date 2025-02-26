No sanctions relief for Russia pre-deal and Ukraine 'can forget about' NATO, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 26 that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO as part of a future peace agreement with Russia and ruled out lifting sanctions on Moscow before a deal is reached.

"You can forget about (NATO membership). That's probably the reason the whole thing started," Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting when asked what concessions Ukraine should make in a settlement.

Trump has repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden for provoking Russia's full-scale invasion by supporting Ukraine's NATO aspirations. Russian propaganda often cites Ukraine's potential alliance membership as a justification for the war.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022. While the alliance declared in 2024 that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," no formal invitation has been extended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called NATO membership the "cheapest" possible security guarantee for Ukraine.

Asked whether sanctions relief for Russia would be part of peace negotiations, Trump said, "No. I want to see if we make a deal (to end Russia's war against Ukraine) first."

Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting banks, energy exports, and dual-use goods.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously indicated that sanctions relief could be part of negotiations but insisted the U.S. would maintain restrictions at least until an agreement is reached.

Trump's comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to visit Washington on Feb. 28 to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S.