Ukrainian military strikes 'key logistics hubs' in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces struck several military warehouses serving as crucial logistics hubs for the Russian army in occupied Donetsk Oblast, the 413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) said May 31.

"The strike locations are situated at the junctions of major railway lines and road networks. In other words, the attacks targeted key logistics hubs where the enemy had been concentrating personnel and resources for further offensive operations," the regiment said in a Facebook post.

Ukrainian drones struck two military logistics depots near Novoselivka and Dokuchayevsk. A temporary deployment site and several logistics depots in the village of Syhnalne near Olenivka were also targeted.

"Operators of the 413th Regiment of the USF 'Raid' conducted a comprehensive strike on facilities in the operational rear of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast," the post said, adding that some of the strikes were conducted on territory occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging its war.

On May 31, Ukrainian drones gained control over key Russian military supply routes in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast, the Third Army Corps said in a separate Facebook post.

"Luhansk, Starobilsk, Alchevsk, Brianka, and Kadiivka are now under the control of the Third Army Corps' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," corps commander, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi said.

He also announced the launch of an operation in Luhansk Oblast and in ethnic Ukrainian territories historically known as Eastern Sloboda Ukraine, partially located in Russia's Kursk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions.