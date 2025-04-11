The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Trump's envoy Witkoff to meet Putin on April 11, Axios reports

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2025 9:27 AM 2 min read
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, traveled to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11, Axios reported, citing its source and FlightRadar data.

This would mark the third meeting between Putin and Witkoff, who has taken the lead in Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The trip comes a week after Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, met Witkoff and other U.S. officials in Washington and expressed "cautious optimism" about the renewed diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia.

Trump's push for a ceasefire has stalled as Moscow rejected a full 30-day truce backed by Washington and Kyiv and has repeatedly violated the energy ceasefire agreed upon on March 25.

These developments led to the U.S. president adopting increasingly harsh rhetoric toward Putin, saying he was "pissed off" and "very angry" at the Russian leader over his attacks on President Volodymyr Zelensky's credibility and stalled peace talks.

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened additional sanctions and tariffs against Russia unless it comes to the negotiating table and scales down attacks on Ukraine but is yet to take the step.

The U.S. also took a tough stance on Ukraine, briefly pausing all military and intelligence assistance in March and pressing Kyiv to sign different versions of an exploitative deal to hand Washington revenue from Ukraine's mineral wealth.

U.S. and Russian officials met in Istanbul on April 10 for the second round of talks about embassy operations, with Ukraine reportedly not being on the agenda. The same day, the two countries carried out a prisoner exchange, with Russia releasing U.S.-Russian national Ksenia Karelina in exchange for German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

The two sides also led two rounds of discussions on peace in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine war latest: US ambassador to Ukraine to resign
Key developments on April 10: * US ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department tells Kyiv Independent * ‘Before I got there, I had never held a weapon’ — Ukraine shows interrogation of Chinese POWs * Ukraine won’t accept any limits on its army in talks with Russia, official says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.