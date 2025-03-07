Republicans urge Trump to resume military, intelligence assistance to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican lawmakers are calling on President Donald Trump to resume U.S. military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, the Hill reported on March 7.

The Trump administration halted U.S. military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing with Kyiv earlier this week following a heated exchange between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28. The decision is intended to put pressure on Zelensky in peace talks with Russia.

Shortly after U.S. halted intelligence-sharing, Russia launched another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine overnight on March 7, launching 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 34 missiles and 100 drones, the Air Force said.

Republicans say that Trump had the right to temporarily suspend weapons supplies to Kyiv in order to assess the war, put pressure on NATO allies, and to create a window for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, according to the Hill.

But some warned that an excessively long pause in military aid could have a devastating effect on Ukraine's combat capabilities and undermine its leverage in talks with Moscow.

"I do not think we should be pausing our efforts. It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood," said Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She called the suspension of U.S. military aid a "critical time for Ukraine."

Some Republicans also urged Trump to immediately resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

John Cornyn, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the intelligence that Ukrainians received from the U.S. "has been essential for them to be able to stay in the fight."

Senator Thom Tillis warned that a pause in aid to Ukraine "could be helpful to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," but he didn't oppose the stoppage if it was a short-term "negotiating tactic." Senate Majority Leader John Thune also suggested that a pause in U.S. military aid would be temporary and could be part of talks.

The halt in military aid leaves over $1 billion in weapons and ammunition undelivered to Kyiv, while the pause in intelligence sharing affects warnings against Russian drones and missiles striking Ukrainian military and civilian targets, Ukrainian and U.S. officials told the New York Times.