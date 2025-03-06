The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Military aid, Ukraine, Missile attack, Air defense
Edit post

US intelligence sharing pause affects Russian aerial strikes warnings, NYT reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2025 11:27 AM 2 min read
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire after Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2024. (Ukraine State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. pause on sharing intelligence with Kyiv affects warnings against Russian drones and missiles striking Ukrainian military and civilian targets, the New York Times reported on March 5, citing undisclosed U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

The U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5, shortly after it froze all military assistance as part of an effort to pressure Kyiv into quick negotiations with Russia.

Russian forces regularly launch drones and missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, inflicting heavy civilian casualties. A Russian missile strike against a hotel in Kryvyi Rih late on March 5, carried out shortly after the intelligence sharing pause, killed four people and injured at least 30.

According to figures released by Kyiv, U.N. statistics, and open-source data published by BBC Russia, the total death toll of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, as well as Ukrainian civilians, stood at over 148,000 as of mid-February.

A senior Ukrainian official told the NYT that the pause in intelligence sharing would make it more difficult for Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets. Kyiv still has access to other satellite imagery, they added.

Valerii Kondratiuk, the former Ukraine's spy chief, said that intelligence sharing is concerned primarily with the exchange of satellite images. While European companies have their own satellites, they are not focused on military movements, he added.

Some unnamed U.S. officials voiced hope that any pause in intelligence sharing would be short and have little practical impact. A senior Trump administration official told the NYT the original plan was to suspend military and intelligence sharing for a week or two as part of a campaign to put pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the NYT, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has a "sizable presence" in Ukraine, with some of its officers deployed in the country to help Ukraine with targeting.

The CIA has also helped set up at least three secret signals intelligence collection bases that Ukraine uses to intercept Russian communications to reduce their reliance on U.S. intelligence, the newspaper reported.

The conflict between Kyiv and Washington has been simmering for weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump adopted increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Zelensky while intensifying diplomatic outreach to Moscow. The most explosive episode came on Feb. 28, when Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Zelensky in the Oval Office, derailing plans for the signing of a minerals agreement.

Ukraine war latest: US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms
Key developments on March 5: * US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms * Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says * Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says * Ukraine, US delegations to meet…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.