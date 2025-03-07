The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Critical infrastructure damage reported in multiple regions following Russian missile attack

by Dmytro Basmat March 7, 2025 6:40 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A Sea Sparrow missile launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during an exercise on Aug. 13, 2007. (Photo by Jordon R. Beesley/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missiles at various regions of Ukraine overnight on March 7, targeting energy and gas infrastructure across the country, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

At least two people were injured as a result of the attacks after a Russian missile damaged two residential building in Poltava Oblast, injuring one adult and one child. No information was immediately available as to the status of their injuries.

Halushchenko did not immediately say where critical infrastructure has been hit but noted "rescuers and energy workers" are on-scene to provide emergency restoration work.

Russia initially launched a series of missiles around 4 a.m. local time targeting various regions in the country's far-west. A second series of missiles entered Ukrainian airspace around 6 a.m.

Explosions were reported in the western city of Ternopil around 5 a.m. local time, following the first series of attacks, Suspilne reported. Later in the morning, explosions were heard in the front line city of Kharkiv around 6:30 a.m.

Ternopil Oblast Regional Governor Vyacheslav Nehoda reported that a critical infrastructure facility in the region had been struck with a Russian missile. Although no injuries were reported, Nehoda added that gas supplies may be interrupted as a result of the attack.

Damage was also reported at a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast amid the attack.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage.

Air defenses were active in all regions of Ukraine amid the missile threats.

Russia has regularly launched missiles targeting various regions of the country. Russian forces have continuously targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure as Russia continues to test Ukrainian resolve in the harsh winter months.

Amid the U.S. pause on sharing intelligence with Kyiv, the New York Times reported on March 5, citing undisclosed U.S. and Ukrainian officials that the pause affects warnings against Russian drones and missiles striking Ukrainian military and civilian targets.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.