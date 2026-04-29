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Putin calls with Trump, proposes 'Victory Day' truce in Ukraine

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by Martin Fornusek
Putin calls with Trump, proposes 'Victory Day' truce in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on April 29.

According to Ushakov, the Russian leader voiced readiness to declare a temporary truce in Ukraine for the Victory Day celebrations, which Russia holds on May 9. Trump backed the initiative, the Russian official claimed.

The 1.5-hour-long conversation reportedly focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, peace efforts, and the ongoing ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

While rejecting a full unconditional ceasefire proposed by Kyiv, Putin has repeatedly proposed temporary and limited truces during Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia has repeatedly violated earlier "truces," recording over 400 violations during the alleged ceasefire declared on Orthodox Easter.

No call between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled at the moment, but that can change "the next minute," a source close to the Presidential Office said.

Trump told Putin that a deal to resolve the Ukraine-Russia war was imminent, according to Ushakov.

U.S. peace efforts have largely stalled as Moscow continues to press its territorial demands, which Kyiv has rejected, while Trump's attention has shifted to the Middle East.

The Russian president, in turn, claimed Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine and can achieve victory, even though Moscow "prefers to do this through negotiations," Ushakov said.

United StatesRussiaVladimir PutinDonald TrumpUkraineWar
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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