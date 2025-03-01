President Zelensky is flying to London ahead of European summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

The plane of President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently en route to London flight tracking platform FlightAware reports.

The plane is due to land at London's Stansted Airport at 11 a.m. local time.

Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to London after his visit to the United States during a press conference on Feb. 26. He's set to take part in a summit with European leaders hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss joint defense and security plans on Sunday.

A statement from Starmer on Friday night confirmed that he had spoken with the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents after their clash in the White House, BBC reported. According to the report, Starmer retains "unwavering support for Ukraine."

President Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump's press briefing in the Oval Office on Feb. 28 ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine, followed by the canceling of the planned signing of the U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement.

A number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and President Zelensky, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders.