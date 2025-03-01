Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

President Zelensky is flying to London ahead of European summit

by Natalia Yermak March 1, 2025 11:54 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose ahead of their bilateral talks in front of Mariinskyi Palace on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The plane of President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently en route to London flight tracking platform FlightAware reports.

The plane is due to land at London's Stansted Airport at 11 a.m. local time.

Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to London after his visit to the United States during a press conference on Feb. 26. He's set to take part in a summit with European leaders hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss joint defense and security plans on Sunday.

A statement from Starmer on Friday night confirmed that he had spoken with the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents after their clash in the White House, BBC reported. According to the report, Starmer retains "unwavering support for Ukraine."

President Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump's press briefing in the Oval Office on Feb. 28 ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine, followed by the canceling of the planned signing of the U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement.

A number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and President  Zelensky, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders.

Editorial: A president just disrespected America in the Oval Office. It wasn’t Zelensky
It’s time to say it plainly. America’s leadership has switched sides in the war. The American people have not, and they should speak up. In the past several weeks, the U.S. leadership has demonstrated explicit hostility towards Ukraine and aligned its rhetoric and policy with Russia. The
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.