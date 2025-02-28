European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine after Zelensky-Trump clash

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his tense meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

Zelensky met with Trump in the Oval Office, where they were expected to finalize a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

The meeting ended without an agreement after a 45-minute press briefing escalated into a heated exchange over U.S. aid to Ukraine and the conditions of a potential peace deal with Russia.

Following the talks, Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespecting" the U.S. in the Oval Office and said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for peace."

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky left the White House early without signing the minerals deal, which had been the focus of weeks of negotiations between Washington and Kyiv.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

In response to the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that Russia is the aggressor in its war against Ukraine.

"There is an aggressor, which is Russia, and an attacked people, which is Ukraine," Macron told reporters in Portugal.

"We must thank all those who helped, and we must respect those who have been fighting since the beginning."

According to Christopher Miller, the Financial Times' chief correspondent in Kyiv, Zelensky spoke by phone with Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the clash with Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Volodymyr Zelensky," she posted.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to stepping up assistance to Ukraine, enabling the country to continue resisting the aggressor.

"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," Kallas posted on X.

Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.



Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.



We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace. — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 28, 2025

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that Germany, along with its European allies, remains firmly on Ukraine's side against Russian aggression.

Ukraine is not alone.



Germany together with our European allies stands united alongside #Ukraine - and against the Russian aggression. Ukraine can build on unwavering support from Germany, Europe and beyond. Their defence of democracy & their quest for peace & security is ours. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) February 28, 2025

Moldovan President Maia Sandu underscored Ukraine's broader role in defending freedom.

"The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor," she wrote on X.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed strong support for Ukraine, saying that the country stands with Ukraine more than ever.

"Time for Europe to step up its efforts," he said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also voiced support, writing, "We stand with Ukraine and on the side of the free world."

Officials from Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, and the Netherlands also issued statements reaffirming their commitment to Ukraine in the wake of the White House meeting.