Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv week after Russian drone incursion

A Polish military delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 18 for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Representatives of the Polish Defense Ministry and the country's Armed Forces are set to meet their Ukrainian counterparts and discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.

The visit comes after 21 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace in an unprecedented incursion overnight on Sept. 10, marking the first time a NATO member downed Moscow's military assets over its territory.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Polish delegates would visit the country to study Ukraine's experience in countering Russian aerial attacks.

The Polish Defense Ministry has also announced that its and Ukrainian military specialists would jointly practice the use of drones and anti-drone systems on Polish territory.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (L) arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Polish Defense Ministry/X)

Last week's incursion, during which Poland reportedly downed at least three drones, highlighted NATO's gaps in effectively countering mass unmanned aircraft attacks.

Ukraine faces such strikes on a much larger scale and on a regular basis, with a record 810 Russian drones deployed during an attack overnight on Sept. 8.

Warsaw called the Sept. 10 incursion a deliberate provocation, while Moscow denied aiming its drones against Polish targets. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the drones may have crossed into Poland by "mistake," an assertion denied by the Polish leadership.

Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly violated NATO airspace during attacks on Ukraine — including in Romania on Sept. 13 — but the last week's incursion marked the first case in which local defenses opened fire to intercept them.