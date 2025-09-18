KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv week after Russian drone incursion

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv week after Russian drone incursion
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (R) arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Polish Defense Ministry/X)

A Polish military delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 18 for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Representatives of the Polish Defense Ministry and the country's Armed Forces are set to meet their Ukrainian counterparts and discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.

The visit comes after 21 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace in an unprecedented incursion overnight on Sept. 10, marking the first time a NATO member downed Moscow's military assets over its territory.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Polish delegates would visit the country to study Ukraine's experience in countering Russian aerial attacks.

The Polish Defense Ministry has also announced that its and Ukrainian military specialists would jointly practice the use of drones and anti-drone systems on Polish territory.

Article image
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (L) arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Polish Defense Ministry/X)

Last week's incursion, during which Poland reportedly downed at least three drones, highlighted NATO's gaps in effectively countering mass unmanned aircraft attacks.

Ukraine faces such strikes on a much larger scale and on a regular basis, with a record 810 Russian drones deployed during an attack overnight on Sept. 8.

Warsaw called the Sept. 10 incursion a deliberate provocation, while Moscow denied aiming its drones against Polish targets. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the drones may have crossed into Poland by "mistake," an assertion denied by the Polish leadership.

Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly violated NATO airspace during attacks on Ukraine — including in Romania on Sept. 13 — but the last week's incursion marked the first case in which local defenses opened fire to intercept them.

Dmitry Kozak, Putin associate opposed to Ukraine war, resigns from Kremlin post
Dmitry Kozak, a longtime associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and one of the few senior Russian officials to oppose the invasion of Ukraine, has reportedly resigned from his post as the Kremlin’s deputy chief of staff.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
PolandUkraineRussiaDefense MinistryPoland-Ukraine relationsWar
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 18
Thursday, September 18
US and Ukraine earmark $150 million for minerals deal.

Washington and Kyiv will invest $75 million each to kickstart the Ukraine reconstruction investment fund that gives the U.S. special access to mineral sites and other projects in Ukraine, the Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev told journalists on Sept. 17.

Show More

Editors' Picks