Poland to send military representatives to Ukraine for training on shooting down Russian drones

by Dmytro Basmat
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) stands next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Poland will send its military representatives to Ukraine to undergo consultations and training on how to effectively shoot down Russian drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11.

The news comes just a day after Poland's Air Force was forced to shoot down at least three Russian drones for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, in what European officials describe as a Russian attempt at testing NATO's resolve.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sept. 11 that the Polish military will send representatives for the training session. Although, Poland's military has not yet commented on the matter.

Speaking alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a press conference in Kyiv, Zelensky announced Poland's intention for consultations with Ukraine on downing drones.

"We are open and ready (for consultations)," Zelensky said. "(Polish Prime Minister) Donald (Tusk) said he will send his military (representatives)," adding that both countries militaries are working on "technical steps" for the training.

"We offered our help because Patriots (missile systems) will not help Poland in their fight against Shaheds," Zelensky said, adding there is a "one-month" supply of the air defense missiles.

Zelensky stressed that Poland would need to take a "multi-system" approach to countering the drones, noting the cost effectiveness in downing a drone worth upwards of $100,000 with a multi-million dollar missile.

"I believe no one has these systems today. Only we have it, and the Russians."

No timeline was provided as to when the trainings and consultations may begin.

The new initiative comes as German media outlets Spiegel and Welt reported on Sept. 11 that the Russian drones shot down were reportedly headed for Rzeszow Airport, a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski accused Russia on Sept. 10 of deliberately violating Polish airspace after multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland and were shot down. In response, Poland activated NATO's Article 4 and requested a meeting of the UN Security Council.

