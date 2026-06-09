Syrskyi approves Rocket Forces and Artillery development plan through 2030

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi approved a new development concept for the Armed Forces' Rocket Forces and Artillery through 2030, according to a statement published on June 9.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a military reform effort would begin in June, focusing primarily on service members' financial support and the introduction of clearer service terms.

Syrskyi said Ukraine's artillery forces continue to face challenges, including dependence on foreign ammunition supplies, logistical difficulties from operating multiple artillery systems, limited strike ranges for some weapons, and shortages of artillery reconnaissance assets.

The newly approved strategy calls for gradually replacing aging Soviet-caliber artillery systems with domestically produced weapons while retaining some of the most advanced foreign-made systems currently in service, according to Syrskyi.

Syrskyi added that Ukraine must build up its capability to strike across the full operational, operational-strategic, and strategic depth of Russian forces, saying this requires completing development and moving to mass production of cruise and ballistic missiles that would enable a "balanced strike system" with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (nearly 1,240 miles).

"While fighting a difficult war today, we must simultaneously build the military of the future," the commander-in-chief said.

Developing a modern artillery reconnaissance system is among the key priorities of the new concept, Syrskyi said, adding that modern warfare has shown that artillery effectiveness depends directly on the quality of reconnaissance and the speed at which information is transmitted.

Ukraine has expanded its medium- and long-range strike campaigns since the start of 2026, targeting Russian military, industrial, and energy facilities deep behind the front line with domestically developed drones and missiles.

Amid intensified strikes deep inside Russia and against Russian military targets in occupied territories, Ukrainian forces recaptured nearly 100 square kilometers more territory than they lost along the front line in May, bringing total gains since the start of 2026 to more than 600 square kilometers, Syrskyi said on June 8.