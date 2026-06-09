Ukraine strengthens defense ties with Latvia, Estonia

Ukraine signed a drone cooperation agreement with Latvia and a defense cooperation declaration with Estonia on June 9, strengthening security and defense ties with the Baltic nations during the Nordic-Baltic Eight summit in Tallinn.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the agreements following meetings with Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The agreement with Latvia focuses on drone production, technology sharing, and defense cooperation, while the declaration with Estonia formalizes collaboration in areas including defense industry development, air defense, and the exchange of military experience.

"My first meeting with the new Prime Minister of Latvia, (Andris Kulbergs), and an important result for our countries – we signed a Drone Deal. These are concrete things to strengthen our joint defense and co-production, and, importantly, this also means Ukraine's expertise and experience helping to strengthen our partners," Zelensky said.

Kulbergs added that the agreement would allow Latvia and Ukraine to share expertise in drone technologies and military training while expanding defense-industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The drone deal will have "mutual benefit in making Baltic skies safer and economic military ties stronger," Kulbergs said on social media.

Ukraine and Estonia also signed a Joint Declaration on Enhanced Security and Defense Cooperation.

"Today, we signed the Declaration on Security and Defence Cooperation between Estonia and Ukraine. We will deepen defence industrial cooperation, learn from one another and strengthen Europe's security together," Michal said.

Zelensky said the declaration establishes a framework for expanded cooperation in several areas of defense.

"Our countries took a critical step forward—we signed the Joint Declaration on Enhanced Security and Defense Cooperation. This important document formalizes areas such as exchange of experience, defense industrial cooperation, and air defense. We also continue to work on an agreement in the Drone Deal format," he said.

Zelensky thanked Estonia and other Nordic-Baltic countries for their continued support and described them as partners that have backed Ukraine "very principledly, very meaningfully, and friendly" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The visit comes as Kyiv steps up diplomatic engagement ahead of upcoming European Union, Group of Seven, and NATO summits while seeking additional military support and coordination with allies in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.