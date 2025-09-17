Dmitry Kozak, Putin associate opposed to Ukraine war, resigns from Kremlin post

Dmitry Kozak, a longtime associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly resigned from his post as the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff, Russian news outlet RBC reported Sept. 17.

Kozak is one of the few senior Russian officials opposed to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Citing unnamed sources, RBC said Kozak is considering a transition into the business world.

The New York Times previously reported that Kozak had privately advised Putin against launching the war in Ukraine in 2022. He also reportedly warned of dire consequences of a full-scale invasion, including of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

This year, Kozak presented Putin with a plan aimed at ending the war and initiating domestic reforms.

Born in Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast, Kozak once played a leading role in the Kremlin's Ukraine policy. Following his opposition to the war, he is believed to have lost significant influence within Putin's inner circle. Many of his responsibilities shifted to Sergei Kirienko, deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, who now oversees Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Kozak has been one of Putin's closest allies since the 1990s, when they worked together in the St. Petersburg mayor's office. He went on to hold several senior government positions, serving as deputy prime minister from 2008-2020, before he assumed his most recent role as deputy chief of staff in 2020.

RBC made no mention of Kozak's position on the Ukraine invasion. According to the outlet, the transition of high-ranking officials into business is a common practice in Russia.