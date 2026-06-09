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Ukrainian parliament makes mixed progress on EU, IMF-mandated bills

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by Oleg Sukhov
Ukrainian parliament makes mixed progress on EU, IMF-mandated bills
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, live streamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian parliament on June 9 passed some bills necessary for receiving funding from the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the Verkhovna Rada failed to gather enough votes for other bills demanded by the EU and the IMF, and one bill necessary for European integration was passed but was lambasted by experts as "imitation" rather than genuine progress.

Since last fall, the Ukrainian parliament has experienced a crisis as it repeatedly failed to support bills backed by the country's Western donors. Analysts and lawmakers have attributed the crisis to the President's Office's weakening influence over the legislature and a lack of communication between parliament and the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

One of the bills passed by parliament on June 9 was a requirement for getting IMF funding. The legislation seeks to introduce taxes on income from digital platforms.

Parliament also passed a bill on checking the integrity declarations of judges — a mechanism for monitoring their compliance with integrity and ethics standards. The bill is a requirement for the EU's Ukraine Facility funding program.

However, the bill was criticized by judicial and anti-corruption experts.

"While presented as a measure to improve judicial integrity declarations, the bill would in fact make it easier for judges to evade accountability for false statements," judicial watchdog DEJURE said in a press release. "DEJURE calls on the Verkhovna Rada not to pass the bill in its current form and to amend it without delay. Ukraine does not need a box-ticking law. We need an effective mechanism that enables objective scrutiny of judges — including Supreme Court judges —and holds them accountable for lies and manipulation in their integrity declarations."

The President's Office and parliament's legal policy committee did not respond to requests for comment on the accusations.

Additionally, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on the implementation of EU standards on railway safety.

However, parliament did not have enough votes to pass bills on tighter rules for financial assistance provided by the government, a simplified bankruptcy procedure for small businesses, and creating a regulator for fighting organized crime.

A bill bringing Ukrainian law on biocides, including pesticides and antiseptics, in line with EU standards was not passed either.

In April, the Ukrainian parliament also passed an IMF-mandated bill to extend a military tax for three years after martial law is lifted.

The Verkhovna Rada also approved a public procurement law tied to a $3.35 billion World Bank loan in May.

However, parliament has so far failed to pass other bills demanded by the EU, the IMF, and the World Bank. These include bills introducing new taxes on small imported parcels and self-employed entrepreneurs.

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Ukraine hits another roadblock in its fight to reform the courts
ParliamentEUEuropean UnionUkraine EU accessionIMFAid for UkraineEU aidJudicial ReformReformsRule of lawAnti-corruptionCorruption
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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