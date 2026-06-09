Ukraine strikes ammo depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, confirms fuel tank destruction near Mariupol

Ukraine struck an ammunition depot, command posts, drone control centers, logistics hubs, and troop concentrations across Russia and occupied Ukraine on June 8 and overnight into June 9, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Among the targets hit were an ammunition depot near Prokhorovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, command posts in Donetsk, Belgorod, and Kursk oblasts, as well as drone control sites in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

What happens when an ammunition warehouse blows up.

Footage from Russia’s Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border this morning. All this stuff won’t kill Ukrainian civilians anymore. pic.twitter.com/hoAXqtgxFa — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 8, 2026

The military also reported strikes on Russian logistics and supply facilities in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, alongside attacks on troop concentrations in multiple frontline areas.

Separately, the General Staff confirmed that a strike carried out on June 5 destroyed eight fuel storage tanks and damaged nine others near the port of Mariupol in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's military said it would continue efforts to degrade Russia's military capabilities and logistical support for its war against Ukraine.