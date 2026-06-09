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Ukraine strikes ammo depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, confirms fuel tank destruction near Mariupol

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by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine strikes ammo depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, confirms fuel tank destruction near Mariupol
A general view of the city of Mariupol as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its fourth anniversary in Russian controlled city of Mariupol, on February 16, 2026. (Vladimir Aleksandrov/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Ukraine struck an ammunition depot, command posts, drone control centers, logistics hubs, and troop concentrations across Russia and occupied Ukraine on June 8 and overnight into June 9, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Among the targets hit were an ammunition depot near Prokhorovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, command posts in Donetsk, Belgorod, and Kursk oblasts, as well as drone control sites in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

The military also reported strikes on Russian logistics and supply facilities in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, alongside attacks on troop concentrations in multiple frontline areas.

Separately, the General Staff confirmed that a strike carried out on June 5 destroyed eight fuel storage tanks and damaged nine others near the port of Mariupol in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's military said it would continue efforts to degrade Russia's military capabilities and logistical support for its war against Ukraine.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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