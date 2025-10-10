Poland's foreign minister visits western Ukraine amid mass Russian attack on Kyiv, other cities

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in Lviv Oblast in western Ukraine on an official visit, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi announced on Oct. 10.

Sikorski's visit comes as Russia launched nearly 500 missiles and drones against the country, causing blackouts in Kyiv and central, southern, and eastern regions.

While no attacks were recorded in Lviv Oblast overnight on Oct. 10, the region suffered a massive strike on Oct. 5.

Four family members, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed that night in Lapaivka, a village on the outskirts of Lviv — a little over 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.

Sikorski visited the site of the attack during his visit, laying flowers to honor the victims. He was accompanied by Kozytskyi, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko, and the Polish charge d'affaires in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz.

"Thank you, Poland, for the support and for sharing our pain in the most difficult moments," Kozytskyi said on his Telegram channel. "This is true brotherhood."

Earlier this week, Sikorski published a guest column for the New York Times, warning that Russia is only escalating its attacks in Ukraine and carrying out provocations on NATO territory despite a U.S.-led diplomatic push.

According to the minister, negotiations with Russia are only possible through pressure, specifically by increasing support for Ukraine and cutting off Russian energy purchases.

Poland has been Kyiv's staunch supporter since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, welcoming millions of Ukrainian refugees and serving as a key hub for military aid flowing to Ukraine.

In early September, around 20 Russian drones violated the Polish airspace during a mass attack on Ukraine. The incident marked the first instance of a NATO member downing Moscow's military assets over its territory.

Multiple aerial incursions and drone sightings have been recorded across Europe since then, with some cases linked to Russia.