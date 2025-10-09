KI logo
Potential water, power shortages reported in Kyiv amid massive drone strikes

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Oct. 10, potentially disrupting the city's water and power supplies.

"Due to a massive enemy UAV attack on the capital, there may be outages in electricity and water services. All emergency teams are monitoring the situation and ready to respond," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Earlier in the night, at around 11:44 p.m. local time, Klitschko reported on Telegram that Ukrainian air defense forces were actively countering the incoming drones.

Casualties and the extent of the attack's damage have not yet been reported, and possible water and power outages has yet to be confirmed.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

Friday, October 10
