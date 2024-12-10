This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Edit post

Hungary's PM Orban meets with Trump, Musk, says 'future has begun'

by Boldizsar Gyori December 10, 2024 9:15 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) meets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S., on Dec. 9, 2024. (Viktor Orban/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his ally, businessman Elon Musk, in Florida on Dec. 9, according to a post on X.

"The future has begun — an afternoon in Mar-a-Lago," the prime minister wrote alongside pictures showing him in discussion with Trump and Musk. Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, is also tagged in the X post but does not appear in photos.

Hungary's prime minister was the first to endorse Trump’s first presidential candidacy in 2016 and repeatedly expressed a desire for his return after the U.S. businessman-turned-politician lost the 2020 election, claiming to "open a bottle of champagne" if Trump wins this year's vote.

Trump is expected to bring a different approach to the Russia-Ukraine war after he takes office in January 2025. He promised to end the war in 24 hours during his campaign and hinted at reducing U.S. aid to Ukraine to force it to the negotiating table.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) meets businessman and Donald Trump's ally Elon Musk at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S., on Dec. 9, 2024. (Viktor Orban/X)

Orban held several meetings with Trump earlier this year, claiming that the U.S. president-elect would cut support to Ukraine and force its leadership to peace talks.

The role that Orban may play in Trump's strategy remains unclear. The Hungarian prime minister has maintained warm ties with Moscow throughout the full-scale war, refused to send military aid to Ukraine, and vocally criticized EU sanctions against Russia, approving joint sanctions packages only after long obstructions.

Orban traveled to Moscow to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin after taking the helm of the EU’s presidency in July on a so-called "peace mission," breaking Putin's Western-imposed isolation.

That mission also saw him visit Kyiv for the first time and Beijing, ending his global tour with a meeting with Trump in Florida.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that, according to undisclosed sources, Trump held multiple phone conversations with Orban since the former's reelection on Nov. 5, discussing strategies to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump has consulted Hungary’s Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL
Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.