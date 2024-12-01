Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly held multiple phone conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban since Nov. 5, sources speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Hungarian Service acknowledged.

Hungarian government insiders revealed that Trump sought Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war.

During his campaign, Trump criticized the billions of dollars the U.S. has allocated to Ukraine and claimed he could end the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House. Observers interpret his remarks as implying that Ukraine might need to cede territory currently under Russian control.

Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.

Reports indicate Orban is preparing for a second peace mission in December, which aims to conclude Hungary’s rotating EU presidency.

In July, he initiated his first mission with a trip to Kyiv carrying a cease-fire proposal for President Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by a controversial meeting with Putin in Moscow. Orban later traveled to China and then the U.S. to meet Trump while he was campaigning.

Sources noted to RFE/RL that the December peace mission may involve Orban delivering messages from Trump to Zelensky, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the specific details of the plan remain unclear.