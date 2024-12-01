Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL

by Olena Goncharova December 1, 2024 8:00 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban attends a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. Orban will meet Donald Trump after a NATO summit in Washington, sources close to the former US president's campaign said. The sit-down in Florida is likely to upset Budapest's allies further after Orban drew widespread ire from European counterparts for meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Drew Angerer /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly held multiple phone conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban since Nov. 5, sources speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Hungarian Service acknowledged.

Hungarian government insiders revealed that Trump sought Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war.

During his campaign, Trump criticized the billions of dollars the U.S. has allocated to Ukraine and claimed he could end the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House. Observers interpret his remarks as implying that Ukraine might need to cede territory currently under Russian control.

Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.

Reports indicate Orban is preparing for a second peace mission in December, which aims to conclude Hungary’s rotating EU presidency.

In July, he initiated his first mission with a trip to Kyiv carrying a cease-fire proposal for President Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by a controversial meeting with Putin in Moscow. Orban later traveled to China and then the U.S. to meet Trump while he was campaigning.

Sources noted to RFE/RL that the December peace mission may involve Orban delivering messages from Trump to Zelensky, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the specific details of the plan remain unclear.

Orban’s hold on Hungary weakens as opposition unites behind unlikely challenger
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Nov. 7, looked confident. Budapest was hosting the European Political Community gathering, with Orban hugging it out with the continent’s leaders whose standing at home leaves them little leeway to challenge the Russian-friendly prime minister. Orban’s sta…
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Olena Goncharova
