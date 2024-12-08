This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Trump tells NBC News Ukraine should likely prepare for reduced US aid

by Olena Goncharova December 8, 2024 6:59 PM 1 min read
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 in Taormina, Spain, on May 27, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggested in a Meet the Press interview aired on Dec. 8 that Ukraine could receive less aid under his presidency. When asked whether Ukraine should prepare for reduced U.S. assistance, Trump responded, "Possibly, sure."

Trump reiterated that he is working to end the war in Ukraine, building on his previous campaign claim that he could resolve the war within 24 hours if he were in charge.

However, he confirmed that he has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin recently, adding, "I don’t want to say that because I don’t want to do anything that could impede the negotiations."

Trump also wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier that President Volodymyr Zelensky "would like to make a deal" and "stop the madness" of the war in Ukraine, following their meeting in Paris on Dec. 7.

Trump and Zelensky met in Paris as world leaders convened for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, marked the first in-person discussion between the two since Trump's election victory in November.

Trump also refrained from guaranteeing the U.S. would remain in NATO but emphasized that the U.S. would continue its membership if treated "fairly" in terms of contributions.

Scholz tells journalists joint strategy on Ukraine possible with Trump
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on a joint strategy for Ukraine following their phone conversation.
