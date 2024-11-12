Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Trump confirms he chose Waltz as national security advisor

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2024 10:06 PM 2 min read
In this July 15th photo Rep. Mike Waltz speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Nov. 12 he had chosen Michael Waltz as his national security advisor.

Waltz is a Congressman from Florida and a retired Army Green Beret.

His views on Ukraine have evolved.

In 2022 he called on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to provide more weapons to Kyiv and argued that the majority of the Republican caucus supported U.S. assistance to Ukraine amid concerns that they could block aid.

“I think the vast majority of the conference realizes that we either pay now or pay later, that Russian President Vladimir Putin fully intends, if he takes Ukraine, to move on to NATO-allied countries like the Baltics, and Poland and Finland,” he said.

However, in October 2024 Waltz said that there must be a reassessment of the United States’ aims in Ukraine.

“Is (involvement in Ukraine) in America’s interest, are we going to put in the time, the treasure, the resources that we need in the Pacific right now badly?” Waltz asked.

Waltz is one of the leading U.S. critics of China, with Trump and his allies focusing more on opposing China than reining in the Kremlin.

Marco Rubio’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine — what we know
Republican Senator Marco Rubio is likely to be the next U.S. secretary of state, according to reports on Nov. 12 that mark the latest insight into how President-elect Donald Trump’s White House will approach Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump, leader of the Republican party who was elected president on
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
