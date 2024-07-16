Skip to content
Trump will demand Ukraine hold peace talks with Russia if elected, Orban claims

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 9:23 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Florida on July 12, 2024. (Viktor Orban/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will quickly demand that Ukraine hold peace talks with Russia if he is reelected, the Financial Times (FT) reported on July 16, citing a private letter that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote to EU leaders.

It was not the first time that Orban has restated what he claims are Trump's political positions regarding Ukraine. In March, Orban asserted that Trump would "not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war" if elected again.

The letter follows a recent series of high-level meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump in what Orban deemed a "peace mission."

"We can expect no peace initiative coming from (Trump) until the elections," Orban wrote in his letter.

"I can however surely state that shortly after his election victory, he will not wait until his inauguration, but will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately."

Orban claimed that Trump "has detailed and well-founded plans for (a peace plan)."

In light of the recent meetings, Orban also said there was a "general observation" that "the intensity of the military conflict will radically escalate in the near future."

The FT said that representatives of Trump and Orban did not respond to requests for comment on the letter.

The alleged peace proposal aligns with Trump's public statements about his policy toward Ukraine and a plan formulated by top Trump advisors, in which the U.S. would halt military aid unless Ukraine agreed to hold peace talks.

The previous day, Trump announced that he had chosen Senator J.D. Vance, an outspoken opponent of aid for Ukraine, as his running mate.

Orban has a long-standing relationship with conservatives in the U.S. and is the only European leader who is openly friendly toward the Kremlin. He has spoken highly of Trump on several occasions since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, praising him as "a man of peace."

JD Vance opposes military aid, NATO membership for Ukraine. He’s now Trump’s VP pick
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate on July 15. The 39-year-old conservative, whose fame ballooned after the publication of his 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” was announced as Trump’s pick for vice president on…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
