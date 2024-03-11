Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, US assistance to Ukraine, US, Hungary
Edit post

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 12:41 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) and former U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a photo during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S., on March 8, 2024. (Donald Trump's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will "not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war" if elected again, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state television on March 10.

Trump hosted Orban at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on March 8, referring to the Hungarian Prime Minister as "a fantastic leader." Orban has a long-standing relationship with conservatives in the U.S. and is one of the only European leaders to be openly friendly toward the Kremlin.

The two discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation," according to a statement from Trump's campaign.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Orban said that Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he claims would mark the end of the war.

"It is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet," Orban said.

Trump's plan for a proposed peace negotiation in Ukraine remains vague, and it is unclear if it would be able to garner enough support even within his own party.

While the proportion of Republicans who think the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine is higher than the corresponding number of Democrats, a poll released in December 2023 found that it was less than a majority (48%).

Trump's sway over the Republican party has contributed to the continuing deadlock in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Senate passed a funding bill containing $60 billion in aid for Ukraine earlier in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far declined to bring it to a vote.

The former president further raised concern in the West after he said that he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to NATO members that do not meet the 2% defense spending mark.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.