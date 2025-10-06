One of Russia's biggest oil refineries halts most productive unit after drone attack, Reuters reports

An oil refinery in the city of Kirishi in Russia's Leningrad Oblast has halted its main crude processing unit, CDU-6, following a recent Ukrainian drone strike, Reuters reported on Oct. 6, citing two unnamed sources.

The CDU-6 unit has a capacity of 160,000 barrels per day — around 40% of the refinery’s total output. According to Reuters, repairs may take around a month.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that it had struck the Kirishi oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia, overnight on Oct. 4, sparking a fire.

The facility, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's border was only opened in 2017, and accounts for 6.6% of Russia's total oil refining volumes.

The refinery is reportedly restarting another crude unit that was damaged in a drone attack in mid-September.

While repairs are underway, the plant is expected to operate at 70% capacity by pushing other units beyond their normal limits.

The refinery in Leningrad Oblast has been targeted at least three other times — in September and March this year and in March 2024.

Ukraine's military previously claimed responsibility for the September and March 2025 strikes as well.

Overnight on Oct. 6, Ukrainian drones struck Russian-occupied Crimea, hitting the Feodosia oil terminal.

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's oil industry and other parts of its military-industrial complex over the past year, disrupting operations and worsening a nationwide fuel shortage.

Kyiv considers Russian oil refineries to be legitimate military targets that fund and fuel Moscow's war effort.