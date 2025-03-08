Ukrainian drones attacked Russian oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, military intelligence source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast overnight on March 8 in an operation carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the HUR source, the drones attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise in the Kirishsky district of Russia's Leningrad Oblast.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Oblast, said on Telegram that Russian air defense shot down one drone as it was approaching and the other was shot down overhead.

"When the debris fell, the external structure of one of the tanks was damaged," he said, adding that there were no victims.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify either party's claim.

The oil refinery is located more than 800 kilometers from the border of Ukraine and is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

Ukraine's ability to strike deep in Russian territory has been threatened by the recent end to military intelligence sharing from the United States.

The United States stopped its intelligence sharing on March 5 as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his pressure on Ukraine ahead of expected peace talks. CNN reported that while some information sharing has continued for defense operations, Washington does not want to be seen as supporting strikes on Russian troops.

Ukraine has regularly used long-range drone strikes to target Russia's oil refinery facilities, as energy exports have been a key source of funding for Russia's invasion. The attacks have caused some facilities to significantly scale back production.