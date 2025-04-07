Norway to allocate around $454 million for artillery ammunition for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oslo will allocate around $454 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine, the Norwegian government announced on April 7.

Around $363 million will be devoted to the Czech-led initiative to provide Kyiv with artillery shells. Another $91 million will be allocated to the European Peace Fund (EPF), from which funds are allocated for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

In 2024, the Czech initiative supplied Kyiv with 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, including 500,000 large-caliber 155mm and 152mm shells. The initiative has secured funding to continue monthly deliveries until September 2025, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"We are now strengthening our cooperation with the EU to provide Ukraine with, among other things, more artillery ammunition," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

"Europe must assume greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom."

Norway's funds are part of the recent country's decision to increase aid for Ukraine to $7.8 billion in 2025.

Oslo has been one of Ukraine's most committed European backers, providing military aid, humanitarian assistance, and financial support.

The country has also played a key role in stabilizing Ukraine's energy sector and hosting Ukrainian refugees.