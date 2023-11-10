Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuania delivers NASAMS launchers to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 9:09 PM 2 min read
An image of the NASAMS delivery shared by the Lithuanian Defense Ministry on Nov. 10, 2023. (Lithuanian MOD / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has delivered National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 10.

"One more delivery from Lithuania has reached Ukrainian soil," the Defense Ministry posted on X.

The system has been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid the escalating Russian airstrikes.

NASAMS has a maximum range of up to 50 kilometers and is particularly valuable for Ukraine as it uses the AIM-120 AMRAAM interceptor missile, which is the same missile used in air-to-air function in Western fighter jets.

The delivery of the missile systems also included "all necessary equipment and SUV's for NASAMS crew," the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry thanked the Norwegian government "for donating a part of the additional equipment."

Lithuania announced on Oct. 11 that it would deliver two NASAMS anti-air systems to Ukraine "in the near future" as part of the country's new security assistance package.

Lithuania has already provided close to one billion euros in military, financial, humanitarian, and reconstruction support as of July 2023. It is the largest contributor worldwide in terms of the percentage of its GDP.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
