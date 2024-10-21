Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kurakhove
Ukraine's 46th brigade releases video of repelled Russian attack near Kurakhove

by Kateryna Denisova October 21, 2024 1:41 PM 2 min read
The footage shared on Oct. 20, 2024, showing Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in the Kurakhove sector. (The 46th Airmobile Brigade/Facebook)
Ukraine's 46th Airmobile Brigade said on Oct. 20 that it had repelled a Russian attack in the Kurakhove sector in Donetsk Oblast, releasing footage of the engagement.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Ukrainian troops fended off 59 attacks in the Kurakhove sector over the past day alone, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update on Oct. 21.

Russian forces tried to break through Ukraine's defense lines and capture the village of Maksymilianivka to create conditions for further advance toward Kurakhove, the 46th brigade said.

0:00
/
The footage shared on Oct. 20, 2024, showing Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in the Kurakhove sector. (The 46th Airmobile Brigade/Facebook)

The unsuccessful attack reportedly involved seven tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, with Ukrainian forces destroying seven pieces of Russian equipment.

"Two more damaged tanks managed to roll back," the brigade said. The fate of the 28 fleeing Russian soldiers is unknown, the unit added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's National Guard said that Russian forces are attempting to storm the Selydove sector in Donetsk Oblast, using large numbers of infantry. The town of Selydove is located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Kurakhove.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 37 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
