Seoul summons Russian envoy over North Korean troops' deployment

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 21, 2024 12:14 PM 2 min read
Kim Hong-Kyun, then-special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry and current first deputy foreign minister, answers questions from reporters following a meeting with Japanese and US chief nuclear negotiators at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo on April 25, 2017. (Toru Yamanaka/AFP via Getty Images)
South Korea on Oct. 21 summoned the Russian ambassador in Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev, to protest the dispatch of North Korean troops to assist Moscow's war against Ukraine, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul and Kyiv accused North Korea of preparing to transfer between 10,000 and 12,000 military personnel to Russia in a sign of deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

Some North Korean troops had reportedly already arrived in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine to share experiences with their Russian counterparts.

South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun summoned Zinoviev to call for the "immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and (to) stop relevant cooperation" with North Korea, Yonhap wrote, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The South Korean diplomat "condemned in the strongest terms the illegal military cooperation, including... (North Korea's) troop deployment, and sternly warned that South Korea will respond with every possible means, with the international community, to any acts that threaten the core interests of South Korea."

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it believes North Korea will deploy four brigades totaling 12,000 soldiers to the war in Ukraine, including 1,500 special forces. It would mark the first time North Korean forces had been deployed to a foreign war.

It remains unclear what steps Seoul is planning to take. Yonhap reported in June that South Korea is mulling openly providing arms supplies to Ukraine in response to deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

The Kremlin has previously denied the reports of North Korean troop dispatch as fake news. The U.S. is yet to confirm the presence of the North Korean troops in Russia or Ukraine, though a senior U.S. lawmaker said such a step would mean crossing a "red line" and urged immediate action.

‘First step to World War’ — North Korea preparing 10,000 soldiers to join Russia’s war, Zelensky confirms
According to military intelligence, North Korean officers are already in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 29 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.