Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Moldova, Election Interference, Maia Sandu, European Commission, Russia
Edit post

'Unprecedented interference' by Russia, its proxies in Moldova referendum, EU says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 21, 2024 5:52 PM 2 min read
European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano speaks during a conference in Brussels, Belgium, on March 5, 2020. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's referendum on joining the EU, which took place alongside elections in the country, occurred under "unprecedented interference" by Russia and its proxies, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said.

"This vote took place under unprecedented interference and intimidation by Russia and its proxies, aiming to destabilize the democratic processes in the Republic of Moldova," Stano said on Oct. 21 during a press briefing in Brussels.

Voters were almost evenly divided on Oct. 21 on a referendum to enshrine the country's path to European Union accession in the Moldovan constitution.

Preliminary results show that the pro-EU voters won by a razor-thin margin, securing 50.42% of the vote against 49.58% who voted "no," the country's electoral commission said.

In the presidential elections, Moldovan President Maia Sandu came first in the initial round of the election on Oct. 20 with 42% of the vote, heading for a run-off on Nov. 3.

Pro-EU Sandu will face off against her main competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a member of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, who gained roughly 26% of the vote in the first round.

Stano said that the EU is following the referendum and the presidential election in Moldova and will provide an "official reaction" once the final results of both votes are announced.

The spokesperson added that attempts to disrupt the voting in Moldova lasted "not weeks but months," long before Oct. 20. Stano also mentioned vote-buying and propaganda spreading efforts made by Russia and its proxies.

"This is an ongoing effort from Russia and its proxies — not only in Moldova, indeed, also against our countries — and it's a long-term fight. They don't have boundaries. We, as the European Union... respect certain principles, including the laws, but Russia and its actors and its proxies do not respect that," he said.

Moldovan authorities have claimed that over $15 million in Russian funds have reportedly been funneled to over 130,000 Moldovans voters who have been instructed on how to cast their ballots in the election. Pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, a Moldovan-Israeli tycoon, was accused of laundering the money and orchestrating the network despite his own political party being banned.

Sandu, a pro-Western politician, has also previously accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow her government in an attempted coup.

The U.S., U.K., and Canada warned of potential Russian interference in Moldova's elections in a joint statement issued on June 13.

Moldova uncovers $15 million Russian-backed plot to influence upcoming elections with bribes and disinformation
Moldovan authorities have revealed a scheme led by a pro-Russian oligarch aimed at influencing upcoming elections by paying ordinary citizens to vote against closer ties with the West.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.