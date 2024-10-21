'Unprecedented interference' by Russia, its proxies in Moldova referendum, EU says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's referendum on joining the EU, which took place alongside elections in the country, occurred under "unprecedented interference" by Russia and its proxies, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said.

"This vote took place under unprecedented interference and intimidation by Russia and its proxies, aiming to destabilize the democratic processes in the Republic of Moldova," Stano said on Oct. 21 during a press briefing in Brussels.

Voters were almost evenly divided on Oct. 21 on a referendum to enshrine the country's path to European Union accession in the Moldovan constitution.

Preliminary results show that the pro-EU voters won by a razor-thin margin, securing 50.42% of the vote against 49.58% who voted "no," the country's electoral commission said.

In the presidential elections, Moldovan President Maia Sandu came first in the initial round of the election on Oct. 20 with 42% of the vote, heading for a run-off on Nov. 3.

Pro-EU Sandu will face off against her main competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a member of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, who gained roughly 26% of the vote in the first round.

Stano said that the EU is following the referendum and the presidential election in Moldova and will provide an "official reaction" once the final results of both votes are announced.

The spokesperson added that attempts to disrupt the voting in Moldova lasted "not weeks but months," long before Oct. 20. Stano also mentioned vote-buying and propaganda spreading efforts made by Russia and its proxies.

"This is an ongoing effort from Russia and its proxies — not only in Moldova, indeed, also against our countries — and it's a long-term fight. They don't have boundaries. We, as the European Union... respect certain principles, including the laws, but Russia and its actors and its proxies do not respect that," he said.

Moldovan authorities have claimed that over $15 million in Russian funds have reportedly been funneled to over 130,000 Moldovans voters who have been instructed on how to cast their ballots in the election. Pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, a Moldovan-Israeli tycoon, was accused of laundering the money and orchestrating the network despite his own political party being banned.

Sandu, a pro-Western politician, has also previously accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow her government in an attempted coup.

The U.S., U.K., and Canada warned of potential Russian interference in Moldova's elections in a joint statement issued on June 13.