Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norway announces delivery of more NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023 9:33 PM 1 min read
Nowegian defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram (L) meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on March 10, 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine over spring, according to a brief posted on the Norwegian governement website on March 10.

The delivery of the joint Norwegian-U.S.-designed system will double the two firing units provided by Washington over the autumn of last year.

The announcement came after a visit of Norwegian defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram to Kyiv on March 10, where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and other top officials.

“Norway has been supporting Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war," Zelensky wrote on Telegram of the meeting, "and has done a lot for our soldiers to become stronger on the battlefield. We appreciate it.”

Since Russia began conducting mass missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructre in October, Ukraine has begun receiving modern Western-built air defense systems to help protect its airspace.

On Nov. 16, U.S. defense minister Lloyd Austin reported that the NASAMS systems already provided to Kyiv have had a "100% success rate" in shooting down Russian missiles.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.