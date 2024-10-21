Russian strikes against Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast kill 3, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the towns of Kurakhove and Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 21, killing three and injuring two people, local authorities reported.

The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been the scene of fierce fighting for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The city is an important logistical hub for Ukrainian forces.

The Russian strike occurred at around 3 p.m. local time in Myrnohrad, which is only seven kilometers (five miles) away from Pokrovsk. A man and a woman were killed, while another man was injured. He suffered shrapnel wounds, the acting head of the town's military administration, Yurii Tretiak, told the Kyiv Independent.

Some 33 houses and outbuildings were damaged in the town.

Russian troops also attacked Kurakhove, located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk and some 30 km (18 miles) from the town of Pokrovsk. One person was killed, while another one was injured.

The strike damaged a five-story building, as well as an administrative building in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's National Guard said that Russian forces are attempting to storm the Selydove sector in Donetsk Oblast, using large numbers of infantry. The town of Selydove is located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Kurakhove.