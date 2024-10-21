Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 29 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured at least 28 over the past day, including a child, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 21.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more were still present in the Ukrainian airspace at the time of the publication.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile, one Kh-35 guided aerial missile, and one Kh-31P guided aerial missile.

Russia launched attack drones against Kyiv overnight, all of which were reportedly destroyed. One man was injured, suffering burns to his face, the city authorities said.

A Russian missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Oct. 20 injured four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The victims included a 12-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man, and two women aged 63 and 36. A hotel, five multi-story buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, two shops, and 14 cars were damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured three residents in Novoselydivka, Kurakhove, and Illinka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A Russian airstrike against the city of Kharkiv on the evening of Oct. 20 injured at least 13 people, the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier the same day, a 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were found dead under the rubble following a Russian attack against the village of Novoplatonivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured two people, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, 23 houses, a farm building, and cars were damaged.

Russia launched drone strikes against the Shalyhyne community in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 20, killing a resident, regional authorities reported. Overnight attacks against the region hit a critical infrastructure facility, leading to blackouts in several settlements.

Six people were injured and several houses damaged in a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Oct. 21, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.