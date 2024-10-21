Ukraine destroys Russian Buk air defense system, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system overnight on Oct. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces together with other military units.

The Buk-M3 is the latest version of the Soviet-era Buk systems family. It is a medium-range system that can intercept aerial targets, including tactical ballistic missiles, at a range of up to 65 kilometers (40 miles).

The Russian anti-aircraft system was located around 60 kilometers from the front line, the General Staff said. The cost of such equipment is estimated at $40-50 million.

The statement did not specify the exact location of the targeted system.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 979 Russian anti-aircraft systems throughout the full-scale war, the General Staff said in its regular morning report on Oct. 21.