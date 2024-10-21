Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine destroys Russian Buk air defense system, military says

by Martin Fornusek October 21, 2024 1:57 PM 1 min read
9A316M launcher of the Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system. Photo published on May 18, 2018. (Mil.ru/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system overnight on Oct. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces together with other military units.

The Buk-M3 is the latest version of the Soviet-era Buk systems family. It is a medium-range system that can intercept aerial targets, including tactical ballistic missiles, at a range of up to 65 kilometers (40 miles).

The Russian anti-aircraft system was located around 60 kilometers from the front line, the General Staff said. The cost of such equipment is estimated at $40-50 million.

The statement did not specify the exact location of the targeted system.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 979 Russian anti-aircraft systems throughout the full-scale war, the General Staff said in its regular morning report on Oct. 21.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia
Key developments on Oct. 19-20: * Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia * Russian overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 17 * Tens of thousands of Georgians rally in support of EU accession ahead of upcoming parliamentary election * Ukraine’s NATO me…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 37 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
