News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US assistance to Ukraine, Lloyd Austin, Kyiv
US announces $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 21, 2024 3:11 PM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on the first day of the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting at the NATO Headquarters on June 13, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. has allocated a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth $400 million, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during his to Kyiv on Oct. 21, Ukrinform reported.

The exact content of the latest aid package is not immediately clear, but Austin said it would include ammunition, military equipment, and weapons.

The Pentagon chief arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit to discuss further support for Ukraine as the uncertain U.S. presidential election looms.

There are fears that if Republican nominee and ex-President Donald Trump beats his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, he might withdraw or scale down U.S. support for Ukraine and force the country toward painful concessions.

Washington has allocated some $175 billion in assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, including roughly $70 billion worth of arms and military equipment.

Despite the U.S. support, Russian forces keep grinding on in the country's east while Ukraine braces for fresh strikes against the energy grid with the coming winter.

US Defense Secretary Austin arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 21 as Ukraine hopes to secure continued support ahead of the uncertain U.S. election, CNN reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

News Feed

10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 37 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.