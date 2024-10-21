Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Ukroboronprom, Ukraine, War, Military, Business
Edit post

Ex-military logistics chief named new head of Ukroboronprom state defense company

by Kateryna Denisova October 21, 2024 3:02 PM 2 min read
Oleh Huliak, CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned defense production conglomerate Ukroboronprom. (Oleh Huliak/Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleh Huliak, who has been acting CEO of the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom), was officially appointed to the job on Oct. 21, the company announced.

Huliak replaced Herman Smetanin, who was appointed the strategic industries minister as part of the biggest wartime government reshuffle in September, replacing Alexander Kamyshin.

Smetanin had been in charge of Ukroporonprom since June 2023 after his predecessor, Yurii Husiev, was reportedly dismissed for the company’s poor performance under his watch.

Ukrainska Pravda reported last June that the main problem for Ukroboronprom under Husiev’s leadership was the poor progress in a missile program.

The Supervisory Board of Ukraine's state-owned defense production conglomerate selected Huliak among 20 candidates for the position. Representatives of the U.S., U.K., and German embassies were involved in the interviews with the shortlisted nominees.

Smetanin outlined Huliak's main tasks, such as increasing production volumes, building an effective anti-corruption infrastructure, and completing the reform of Ukraine's defense sector.

"Oleh Huliak is well aware of the immediate needs of the army, he is an experienced leader," Smetanin added.

Before his appointment to Ukroboronprom, Huliak served as the commander of the Logistics Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces since 2021. He started his military career in the 1990s and later held top positions, serving as commander of several Ukrainian brigades. A decorated major general, Huliak headed the Odesa Military Academy from 2012 to 2021.

Ukroboronprom is a leading strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine. The association includes enterprises that develop, manufacture, sell, repair, and modernize weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

Since the all-out war started, the company has relocated much of its production abroad and reduced its activities across Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
