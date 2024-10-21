Kremlin calls North Korean troops reports 'contradictory' but stops short of denial

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin spokesperson on Oct. 21 called the recent reports about the dispatch of North Korean troops to aid Russia's war against Ukraine "contradictory" but did not confirm nor deny the claims.

Kyiv and Seoul accused Pyongyang of preparing to send more than 10,000 military personnel to assist Russia, adding that some troops had already arrived in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine.

"We see a lot of contradictory information," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian media, the state-controlled news agency Interfax reported.

"The South Koreans say one thing, and then the Pentagon says that they have no confirmation, so there is a lot of contradictory information. So that's probably how it should be approached."

The U.S. is yet to confirm the presence of the North Korean troops in Russia or Ukraine, though a senior U.S. lawmaker said such a step would mean crossing a "red line" and necessitate immediate action.

"(North Korea) is our close neighbor and partner, and we are developing relations in many spheres, which is our sovereign right," Peskov said, claiming that this cooperation is "not directed against third countries."

The spokesperson said questions regarding the conduct of the war should be directed toward the Defense Ministry. The recent comments signify a shift in rhetoric from earlier this month when Peskov outright dismissed the reports as "fake news."

The reported transfer of North Korean military personnel comes as the most significant step by Pyongyang in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine. North Korea has previously provided Russia with extensive arms packages, including artillery shells and ballistic missiles.