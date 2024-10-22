Russia executed 2 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian soldiers executed two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 18, during an attack on Ukrainian positions, Russian forces captured the two unarmed soldiers, forced them face down, and later shot them at close range.

This execution is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is considered a serious international crime. Ukrainian law enforcement has launched a criminal investigation under the laws of war.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has informed the UN and Red Cross about the incident in order to document it.

Russian forces have executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war since 2022, Lubinets said in an interview on Oct. 18, citing data from the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to Lubinets, the actual number of such cases is likely much higher since it is difficult to document Russian war crimes without supporting evidence such as videos of the executions.

There have been multiple reports of executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian soldiers over this year. Videos and photos resurfaced on social media with evidence of the crimes, including drone footage showing the shooting of the POWs as they surrendered to Russian troops, as well as videos and photos with bodies of Ukrainian soldiers suggesting torture and violent death in captivity.