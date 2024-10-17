'First step to World War' — North Korea preparing 10,000 soldiers to join Russia's war, Zelensky confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is preparing 10,000 soldiers of different branches and specializations to join Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17.

His statement came days after a Western diplomat told the Kyiv Independent that Pyongyang had sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia. Zelensky said that Moscow plans to "actually involve" North Korea in the war in the coming months.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, the president said that Russia is planning to train and engage not only infantry but also North Korean specialists in various branches of the military.

"We know about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea they are preparing to send to fight against us," he added.

According to military intelligence, some North Korean officers are already in the occupied territories of Ukraine and joined the Russian army. Their number is unknown, Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, the participation of the North Korean military in Russia's war "is the first step to a World War."

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and vast quantities of artillery shells.

Iran is another Russian ally, aiding Moscow in its aggression against Ukraine. Tehran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones that are used for daily attacks across Ukraine.

"Iran gave (Russia) drones, license to produce these drones and missiles. But not people, not officially. And here we see this first step in this war," Zelensky added.