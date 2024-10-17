Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine
'First step to World War' — North Korea preparing 10,000 soldiers to join Russia's war, Zelensky confirms

by Kateryna Denisova October 17, 2024 3:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to media during an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 17, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
North Korea is preparing 10,000 soldiers of different branches and specializations to join Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17.

His statement came days after a Western diplomat told the Kyiv Independent that Pyongyang had sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia. Zelensky said that Moscow plans to "actually involve" North Korea in the war in the coming months.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, the president said that Russia is planning to train and engage not only infantry but also North Korean specialists in various branches of the military.

"We know about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea they are preparing to send to fight against us," he added.

According to military intelligence, some North Korean officers are already in the occupied territories of Ukraine and joined the Russian army. Their number is unknown, Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, the participation of the North Korean military in Russia's war "is the first step to a World War."

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and vast quantities of artillery shells.

Iran is another Russian ally, aiding Moscow in its aggression against Ukraine. Tehran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones that are used for daily attacks across Ukraine.

"Iran gave (Russia) drones, license to produce these drones and missiles. But not people, not officially. And here we see this first step in this war," Zelensky added.

This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine may have reached a new stage this week, with reports that North Korea has moved from supplying Moscow with weapons to sending its own troops. A Western diplomat familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15 Pyongyang has sent 10,000 soldiers to
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
