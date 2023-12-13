Skip to content
Norway unveils aid for Ukraine, including air defense, humanitarian support

by Martin Fornusek December 13, 2023
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during a press conference in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 13, 2023. (The Office of the President of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway unveiled on Dec. 13 new aid for Ukraine as part of a previously announced multi-year support plan, including air defense equipment, humanitarian assistance, and increased munition production.

Oslo announced the assistance during Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Norway. Zelensky has been touring several partner countries in an effort to reinvigorate support for Ukraine.

"Just this morning, we learned that Ukraine was under attack by Russian missiles, and you need all the support you can to defend yourself," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said during a press conference with Zelensky.

Following talks with Zelensky, Stoere unveiled key allocations of Oslo's five-year $6.8-billion Ukraine funding plan approved earlier this year.

Around $12 million is allocated as budget support for Ukrainian public services, including administration, healthcare, education, and pensions.

Norway will also disburse $273 million in budget support early next year through the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) under the World Bank.

Oslo further pledged additional NASAMS air defense equipment worth $30.5 million. Some of it is to be sent from current stocks, while the rest will be commissioned from the industry for later delivery.

"The equipment can be sent within a relatively short time and will be important in strengthening air defenses against Russian attacks during the winter," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.

Over $91 million is allocated to boost Norway's ammunition and missile production as part of the EU's ASAP plan to replenish Ukraine's stockpiles.

Finally, $12.5 million will support the U.N.'s Winter Response Plan for Ukraine, earmarked for food and water, warm clothes, blankets, and places for people to stay if their housing is destroyed during the winter.

This funding is in addition to the contributions already announced in 2023.

"Ukraine is entering the third winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighboring country," Stoere said.

"When it comes to military support, Norway will now be providing more air defense equipment to protect Ukrainian cities against the Russian attacks."

As the winter is setting in, Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian missile attack overnight on Dec. 13, resulting in dozens of civilians injured.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is likely to intensify attacks against cities and critical infrastructure, mirroring its strategy from last year.

According to the Norwegian government's press release, more than half of Oslo's assistance provided in 2023 was military aid, mainly on air defense.

Earlier this week, Norway and the U.K. announced a new maritime coalition aimed at supporting Ukraine's naval capabilities.

Norway allocates $90 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine
Norway will provide one billion Norwegian kroner ($89.7 million) in additional funding to domestic humanitarian aid organizations operating in Ukraine, Norway's Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

